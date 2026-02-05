Cucumber v/s radish: Which has more benefits?

Cucumber and radish are two popular vegetables that are often compared for their nutritional benefits. Both are low in calories, making them ideal for those looking to maintain or lose weight. However, they differ significantly in terms of their nutrient profiles. While cucumbers are mostly made of water, radishes provide a more robust nutrient profile. Here's a look at the nutritional differences between these two vegetables.

#1 Water content and hydration Cucumbers are mostly made of water (about 95%), making them a great option for staying hydrated. Their high water content can help you stay hydrated without adding too many calories to your diet. Radishes, on the other hand, have a lower water content (around 90%) but still contribute to hydration. However, cucumbers take the lead when it comes to hydration benefits.

#2 Vitamin and mineral content Radishes are richer in vitamins and minerals than cucumbers. They are a good source of vitamin C, which is important for immune function and skin health. Radishes also provide small amounts of potassium and folate. Cucumbers have vitamin K and some B vitamins but are lower in vitamin C than radishes. This makes radishes the better option if you're looking for more vitamins.

#3 Fiber content for digestive health Fiber is important for digestive health, and both vegetables provide some fiber but in different amounts. A cup of sliced radishes has about one gram of fiber, while the same amount of cucumber gives you half a gram. Although both can contribute to your daily fiber intake, radishes provide a bit more fiber per serving than cucumbers.

