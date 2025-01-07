Cultivating cotton candy grass: 5 sweet care techniques
What's the story
Cotton candy grass, aka Muhlenbergia capillaris, is a showstopper!
This perennial grass brings a touch of magic to any garden with its fluffy, pink plumes that look just like cotton candy.
Easy to care for and hardy in many climates, this ornamental grass is a fantastic choice for gardeners.
Ready to learn how to care for your own cotton candy grass? Let's dive in!
Location
Selecting the right spot
Cotton candy grass thrives in full sun but can tolerate partial shade.
It needs a minimum of six hours of direct sunlight each day to produce its vibrant pink plumes.
So, if you are planning to plant it, choose a spot that gets plenty of sun all day long.
This grass is not fussy and can adapt to various soil types, but it prefers well-draining soil to avoid root rot.
Hydration
Watering wisely
The key to a healthy cotton candy grass is knowing how to water it right.
It requires regular moisture, particularly during the first growing season, to develop a strong root system.
Water it deeply once a week, letting the soil dry out a bit between waterings.
Don't overdo it though - too much water can cause fungal diseases and weaken the plant.
Nutrition
Fertilizing for growth
Feeding your cotton candy grass with a balanced fertilizer in early spring will encourage healthy growth and vibrant plumes.
Apply a 10-10-10 NPK (nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium) fertilizer at the rate suggested on the product label.
A light application of fertilizer again in mid-summer will help sustain growth and flowering, but be careful not to over-fertilize as it can damage the plant.
Maintenance
Pruning for health and shape
Pruning it annually helps keep your cotton candy grass looking neat and also stimulates new growth.
In late winter or early spring, before new growth starts, cut back the whole plant to about two inches from the ground using sharp shears.
This eliminates any dead foliage from the previous year and clears the way for new growth.
Safety
Protecting against pests and diseases
While cotton candy grass is relatively resistant to pests and diseases, it's important to monitor for problems such as rust or fungal spots, particularly in humid conditions.
Ensuring good air circulation by preventing overcrowding and managing weeds is key.
If disease symptoms appear, promptly applying a suitable fungicide according to label instructions is advised.