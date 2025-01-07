Ethereal elven braids for straight hair
What's the story
Straight hair is the perfect canvas for creating intricate styles like ethereal elven braids, inspired by the world of fantasy.
These braids bring a touch of magic to everyday looks, transforming them into something straight out of a storybook.
This article features five styling tutorials for straight hair, transforming them into whimsical elven braids.
Perfect for those seeking a touch of whimsy in their hairstyles!
Side braid
Classic elven side braid
To start the classic elven side braid, take a large section of hair from one side and braid it towards the back of your head.
Perfect for long, straight hair, it emphasizes sleekness while incorporating a touch of fantasy.
Secure the braid with small clear elastic bands and use bobby pins that match your hair color.
Waterfall crown
Waterfall braid crown
A waterfall braid crown gives a heavenly halo effect, as if you are wearing a crown of your own hair!
Start by making small waterfall braids from each temple and meet them at the back of your head.
Best for medium to long straight hair, this style is a classy addition to any look.
Fishtail
Fishtail elf braid
For a more complex look, you can weave your straight hair into a fishtail elf braid.
Begin at the nape of your neck, separate your hair into two sections and pull thin strands from each side alternately to form the fishtail pattern.
Keep going down the length of your hair and fix it with an elastic band.
This braid appears difficult but is surprisingly simple once you get the rhythm.
Rope braids
Twisted rope braids
Twisted rope braids are an easy and beautiful alternative to regular braids.
Grab two sections of hair near your temple, twist them individually, and then twist them together around each other all the way down.
Tie it with a rubber band at the ends.
Voila, you have a sleek, twisted rope! This looks particularly pretty on straight hair.
Braided updo
Elven braided updo
If you're looking for a unique hairstyle for a special occasion, an elven braided updo is a beautiful choice that adds a touch of fantasy to your look.
Simply start by making several small braids all over your head, then carefully pin them up into a loose bun or chignon at the back of your head.
Leaving a few strands loose around your face adds a romantic, soft touch.