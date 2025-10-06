Cumin + watermelon: Salad combos you need to try

Cumin and watermelon are two ingredients that can take your summer salads to the next level. The warm, earthy flavor of cumin goes perfectly with the sweet, juicy taste of watermelon. Together, they make for a refreshing dish that is not just delicious but also healthy. Here are five ways to add these ingredients to your summer salads, making them tastier and more nutritious.

Tip 1 Watermelon and cumin salad with mint Combine fresh watermelon cubes with a sprinkle of ground cumin for an invigorating salad. Add chopped mint leaves for an extra layer of freshness. This combination is perfect for hot days, providing hydration from the watermelon and digestive benefits from the cumin. The mint adds a cooling effect that complements the sweetness of the fruit.

Tip 2 Feta cheese, watermelon, and cumin mix Mix feta cheese with watermelon chunks and a dash of cumin powder for a savory-sweet treat. The creamy texture of feta goes well with the crispness of watermelon, while cumin adds depth to the flavor profile. This salad is ideal as an appetizer or side dish at summer gatherings.

Tip 3 Cucumber, watermelon, and cumin delight Slice cucumbers thinly and mix them with watermelon pieces and ground cumin for a crunchy salad option. Cucumbers add hydration and crunchiness, while watermelon brings sweetness. Cumin ties everything together with its warm notes, making this salad both refreshing and satisfying.

Tip 4 Arugula, watermelon, and toasted cumin seeds Toss arugula leaves with diced watermelon and toasted cumin seeds for a peppery yet sweet salad experience. The bitterness of arugula balances out the sweetness of the fruit, while toasted cumin seeds add an aromatic touch that enhances every bite. This combination works well as a light lunch or dinner side.