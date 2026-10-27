Make your video calls look better with these background ideas
What's the story
Virtual meetings have become an integral part of our lives, making it essential to have a professional-looking background. Customizing your meeting space can help you make a lasting impression and minimize distractions. By using creative backgrounds, you can make your virtual presence more engaging and tailored to your personal or professional brand. Here are five innovative ways to customize your virtual meeting space.
Tip 1
Use of digital art
Digital art is another great way to add some personality to your virtual meetings.
You can pick from a multitude of styles and themes to match your taste or the nature of the meeting.
Be it abstract designs or landscape paintings, digital art can make your background visually appealing without being distracting.
Tip 2
Incorporate brand elements
For professionals attending corporate meetings, adding brand elements to your background can reinforce company identity.
This could be as simple as including logos or using brand colors in your background setup.
It not only makes your space look cohesive, but also emphasizes professionalism.
Tip 3
Natural scenery backgrounds
Natural scenery backgrounds like forests, beaches, or mountains can bring a sense of calmness and tranquility to virtual meetings.
These backgrounds are especially useful for those who want to escape the monotony of plain walls, while still maintaining a level of professionalism.
Tip 4
Personalized photo collages
Creating a collage of personal photos can add a touch of warmth and personality to your virtual space.
Be it travel memories or family moments, these collages give a glimpse into who you are, without compromising on professionalism.
Just keep it subtle so that it does not distract from the meeting's purpose.
Tip 5
Minimalist designs
For those who prefer simplicity, minimalist designs offer an elegant solution for customizing virtual meeting spaces.
Clean lines, neutral colors, and basic shapes create an uncluttered look that keeps the focus on the conversation, rather than the background itself.