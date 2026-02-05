This Japanese peninsula is every cyclist's favorite spot!

The Noto Peninsula in Japan is a cyclist's paradise, offering stunning coastal views and challenging terrains. This peninsula, located in Ishikawa Prefecture, is famous for its rugged coastlines, traditional villages, and serene landscapes. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a beginner looking for an adventure, the Noto Peninsula has something for everyone. Here are five scenic cycling routes that promise an unforgettable experience along this beautiful coastline.

#1 Wajima to Suzu route The Wajima to Suzu route is famous for its picturesque views and cultural landmarks. The 50-km stretch takes you through quaint fishing villages and lush rice paddies. Cyclists can stop at the famous Wajima Morning Market to experience local culture and cuisine. The route also offers panoramic views of the Sea of Japan, making it a photographer's dream.

#2 Notojima Island Loop Cycling around Notojima Island is a fun way to explore its natural beauty and cultural sites. The 30-km loop takes you through scenic coastal roads with views of the ocean on one side and dense forests on the other. You can visit the Notojima Glass Art Museum or relax at one of the island's quiet beaches.

Advertisement

#3 Nanao Bay Circuit The Nanao Bay Circuit is a relatively easy ride, perfect for beginners. This 25-km route offers stunning views of Nanao Bay and its surrounding hills. Cyclists can enjoy a leisurely ride through parks and gardens, while spotting local wildlife along the way.

Advertisement

#4 Noto Kongo Coastline Trail For those looking for a more challenging ride, the Noto Kongo Coastline Trail offers rugged terrain with breathtaking views of cliffs and rocky shores. This 40-km trail requires some climbing but rewards cyclists with stunning vistas of the Sea of Japan. It's ideal for adventurous souls who want to experience the wild side of Noto Peninsula.