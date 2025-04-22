Sports drinks for exercise: Beneficial or just hype?
What's the story
Sports drinks are frequently promoted as a must-have for anyone exercising.
But, it turns out, most casual exercisers may not need these beverages as much as they think.
Knowing the actual benefits and drawbacks of sports drinks can help you determine your hydration needs.
Here, we bust common myths about sports drinks and tell you when they might actually come handy.
Short workouts
Not always necessary for short workouts
For those working out under an hour, water is generally enough to stay hydrated.
Sports drinks are formulated to replace electrolytes and carbohydrates lost during extended exercise, which isn't usually the case in shorter workouts.
Casual exercisers can even save money by choosing water over sports drinks unless their workout intensity or duration increases significantly.
Sugar levels
Sugar content can be high
Many sports drinks are loaded with sugar. This can also lead to unnecessary calorie intake if consumed in excess.
For casual exercisers who don't burn a lot of calories during their workouts, this added sugar can outdo any benefits.
Checking the labels for sugar content can help you make healthier choices when it comes to the drinks you consume.
Electrolyte needs
Electrolyte needs vary by individual
Electrolytes such as sodium and potassium are essential during rigorous or extended workout sessions where sweat loss is significant.
However, most casual exercisers don't lose sufficient electrolytes to need replenishment through sports drinks.
A well-balanced diet usually provides enough electrolyte levels without needing to be supplemented by drinks.
Cost-effective options
Cost-effective alternatives exist
Sports drinks can be expensive compared to other hydration options like water or homemade electrolyte solutions using natural ingredients such as lemon juice and a pinch of salt.
Casual exercisers looking to stay hydrated without breaking the bank might consider these alternatives. They offer similar benefits at a fraction of the cost.