5 denim shorts styles for every body type
What's the story
Denim shorts are a wardrobe essential, comfortable and stylish. But, the problem arises when you go looking for that perfect pair which would go with your body type.
This article looks at five reimagined denim shorts models that can be customized for different body shapes.
With emphasis on fit and cut, these models are sure to give options to make everyone feel confident and comfortable.
Hourglass fit
High-waisted shorts for hourglass figures
High-waisted denim shorts are perfect for an hourglass figure. They highlight the waist while maintaining a balance between the hips and bust.
The high-rise style aids in lengthening the legs, forming a flattering silhouette.
Choosing stretchy denim can add extra comfort without giving up on style.
Pear shape solution
A-line shorts for pear shapes
A-line denim shorts do wonders for pear-shaped bodies by balancing wider hips with a more fitted waistline.
The flared cut of these shorts gives you some room around the thighs, while drawing attention upwards towards the waist.
Opting for lighter shades or distressed details can add visual interest without overwhelming the frame.
Athletic comfort
Boyfriend shorts for athletic builds
Going for boyfriend-style denim shorts is another great option. They give a relaxed fit that works well for athletic builds.
With their loose cut, they allow you to move freely while giving you a casual look.
These shorts generally come with rolled cuffs and sit lower on the hips, which makes them even more laid-back without losing style.
Apple shape fit
Bermuda shorts for apple shapes
Bermuda denim shorts are perfect for apple-shaped bodies, providing plenty of room around the midsection and thighs.
Their longer length is essential in creating an elongated appearance, while structured fabrics provide the required support.
When worn with fitted tops, these shorts create a perfectly balanced silhouette, making them an ideal pick for this body type.
Petite design
Tailored shorts for petite frames
Tailored denim shorts are cut for petite bodies, with shorter inseams and exact cuts to flatter smaller frames.
They often have darts or seams that add shape without the bulk, for a sleek look.
Perfect for a myriad of occasions, from casual days out to formal evenings, these are an absolute must-have for anyone blessed with a petite frame.