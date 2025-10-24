The ultimate guide to India's best dhoklas

A traditional Gujarati breakfast, dhokla is a steamed, spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. Famous for its light texture and tangy flavor, dhokla is a favorite across India. For those who love this dish, exploring local eateries can be an exciting journey. Here are five places where you can enjoy authentic dhokla experiences, each offering its unique twist on this classic delicacy.

#1 Ahmedabad's vibrant street stalls Ahmedabad is the birthplace of dhokla, and its street stalls are a testament to that. The city is dotted with numerous stalls serving fresh dhokla every morning. Vendors usually serve it with green chutney and sweet tamarind sauce, enhancing the dish's flavor profile. The bustling atmosphere adds to the experience, making it a must-visit for any dhokla lover.

#2 Mumbai's iconic breakfast spots Mumbai has a number of iconic breakfast spots that serve delicious dhokla. These places usually serve a variety of dhoklas, from plain to masala ones, giving you plenty of options to choose from. The city's fast-paced lifestyle makes these spots popular among those looking for a quick yet satisfying meal in the morning.

#3 Delhi's diverse culinary scene Delhi's diverse culinary scene also includes some amazing places to relish authentic dhokla. From small eateries to larger restaurants, the capital has it all. Most places serve freshly prepared dhoklas with a side of spicy chutneys and garnished with grated coconut or coriander leaves, adding to the taste.

#4 Bengaluru's fusion twist on dhokla Bengaluru has a fusion twist on traditional dhokla at some of its popular breakfast joints. Here, you can find innovative variations like ragi or oats dhokla, catering to health-conscious foodies without compromising on taste. These places usually serve their creations with unique chutneys, giving a modern touch to this age-old dish.