You must add these spices to your dishes
What's the story
The rich flavors of African cuisine come from its diverse spices. They not only enhance the taste but also add depth and aroma to vegetarian dishes.
Chili peppers bring fiery heat while cumin adds earthy notes.
This article delves into some key spices that make vegetarian ingredients into vibrant, flavorful meals.
Spice mix
Berbere: A fiery blend
Berbere is a traditional Ethiopian spice blend that is extremely bold and spicy.
It usually consists of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and fenugreek.
This spice mix lends a warm heat to stews and soups, making it a staple in many Ethiopian vegetarian dishes.
Its complex flavor can turn lentils or chickpeas into a hearty meal.
Earthy spice
Cumin: Earthy and aromatic
Cumin is a widely used spice across Africa due to its unique earthy aroma and slightly bitter taste.
It goes well with vegetables like carrots or potatoes in stews or roasted dishes.
You can toast cumin seeds to release their oils before grinding them into powder form for maximum flavor impact.
Citrus spice
Coriander: Citrus notes
Valued for their citrusy undertones, coriander seeds complement a variety of vegetables beautifully.
You can simply grind them into a powder or use them whole as part of seasoning blends like ras el hanout from North Africa's Maghreb region, which typically includes coriander along with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and more.
Golden spice
Turmeric: Vibrant color & subtle flavor
Turmeric adds both color and a hint of flavor, which is why it is commonly used across the continent, particularly in Indian-influenced areas, where curries often use this golden-hued root.
Vegetable-based preparations get an incredible boost from turmeric. Not only does it make it look good, but it also adds a subtle, peppery flavor.