5 ways to cook with hibiscus leaves
What's the story
African hibiscus leaves, with their tangy taste and bright color, make an amazing ingredient in various cuisines.
Apart from adding flavor, the leaves are also packed with nutrition in the form of vitamins and antioxidants.
Using them can give a unique twist to your mundane dishes.
Here are five fun ways to use African hibiscus leaves in your kitchen.
Herbal infusion
Refreshing hibiscus tea
Hibiscus tea is a popular drink made by steeping dried hibiscus leaves in hot water. The tea has a tart flavor and deep red color.
Just boil water and add the dried leaves, letting them steep for about ten minutes. Sweeten the drink with honey or sugar, if desired.
This refreshing drink can be consumed hot or cold and is often lauded for its health benefits.
Tangy condiment
Flavorful hibiscus sauce
You can also create a tangy kick to your dishes with a sauce made from African hibiscus leaves.
Simply simmer the leaves with onions, some garlic, and spices of your choice until they soften. Blend until smooth, adjusting seasoning as needed.
This sauce goes well with grains such as rice or quinoa and can also be used as a marinade or dressing.
Fresh mix
Vibrant hibiscus salad
Incorporate fresh hibiscus leaves into salads for an added burst of flavor and color.
Mix chopped hibiscus leaves with other greens like spinach or arugula, then toss with sliced fruits like oranges or mangoes for sweetness.
Dress the salad lightly with olive oil and lemon juice to enhance the natural flavors of the ingredients.
Hearty dish
Savory hibiscus stew
Hibiscus stew is a hearty dish that marries the tanginess of the leaves with savory ingredients like tomatoes and vegetables such as carrots or potatoes.
Start with sauteing onions and garlic before adding chopped tomatoes and vegetables along with water or broth.
Stir in fresh or dried hibiscus leaves while cooking until everything's tender.
Sweet spread
Delicious hibiscus jam
Transform African hibiscus leaves into a delightful jam that can be spread on bread or used as a filling in pastries.
Boil equal parts sugar and water before adding finely chopped fresh hibiscus petals along with lemon juice for acidity balance.
Cook until thickened, stirring occasionally over low heat, then store it properly once cooled down completely.