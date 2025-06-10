Baobab in desserts? Here's how to try it
What's the story
Baobab, an African nutrient-rich fruit, is on the rise for its health benefits and unique flavor.
Traditionally consumed in a myriad of ways, baobab is now being creatively used in sweet treats throughout the continent.
Its tangy flavor and high vitamin C content make it an amazing dessert ingredient.
Here's how you can use baobab in traditional African sweets, adding nutritional value and a delightful twist to classic recipes.
Frozen delight
Baobab-infused ice cream
Baobab can be blended into ice cream mixtures to whip up a refreshing dessert with a citrusy kick.
The fruit's natural sweetness is a perfect match for the creamy texture of ice cream, along with a dose of antioxidants and fiber.
Using baobab powder or pulp during the churning process yields a smooth consistency. This takes the flavor profile of this frozen treat to another level.
Sweet spread
Baobab jam for pastries
Using baobab in jams also provides an innovative way to enhance pastries like buns or tarts.
The fruit's pectin content also helps thicken the jam naturally, without any additional preservatives.
When mixed with sugar and water, baobab pulp transforms into a rich spread that goes perfectly with different kinds of baked goods, offering the best of both worlds- taste and nutrition.
Tangy topping
Baobab syrup for pancakes
Baobab syrup makes an excellent topping for pancakes or waffles.
You can make a syrup by simmering baobab pulp with water and sweeteners like honey or sugar.
This syrup adds a dash of zestiness to your breakfast dishes. It not only enriches flavors but also provides you with essential nutrients like calcium and potassium.
Crunchy treats
Baobab cookies with nuts
Incorporating baobab powder into cookie dough brings an exciting twist on traditional recipes.
The powder blends seamlessly with flour, enhancing cookies' texture while imparting subtle tartness.
Adding nuts like almonds or cashews complements the tangy notes of baobab, resulting in crunchy treats packed with vitamins and minerals.