What's the story

Baobab, an African nutrient-rich fruit, is on the rise for its health benefits and unique flavor.

Traditionally consumed in a myriad of ways, baobab is now being creatively used in sweet treats throughout the continent.

Its tangy flavor and high vitamin C content make it an amazing dessert ingredient.

Here's how you can use baobab in traditional African sweets, adding nutritional value and a delightful twist to classic recipes.