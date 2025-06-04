5 high-altitude destinations to add to your list
Africa is home to some of the most beautiful adventure travel spots that take you above clouds.
Offering stunning views and an adrenaline rush, these places are all about towering mountains, expansive plateaus, and unforgettable adventures.
They are for those who want to explore the beauty of the continent from a height.
Here are five must-try African adventure travel spots. They will elevate your travel experience and give you memories to cherish.
Kilimanjaro
Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 meters), in Tanzania is frequented by thousands of climbers every year, who challenge themselves to reach its summit.
The trek takes you through various ecosystems, from dense rainforests to alpine deserts.
Climbers often feel accomplished as they stand above the clouds at Uhuru Peak.
The journey requires preparation and acclimatization but rewards adventurers with breathtaking panoramic views.
Table Mountain
Exploring Table Mountain
Table Mountain in South Africa is an iconic landmark with stunning views over Cape Town and beyond.
Visitors can either hike or take a cable car to reach its flat-topped summit which towers at around 1,085 meters above sea level.
The mountain is part of a national park boasting rich biodiversity and unique flora.
On clear days, visitors can enjoy vistas across the cityscape and Atlantic Ocean.
Simien Mountains
Trekking in Simien Mountains National Park
Known for its dramatic landscapes of jagged peaks and deep valleys, Ethiopia's Simien Mountains National Park is a trekkers' dream.
The highest point in the park is Ras Dashen at 4,550 meters, making it one of Africa's tallest mountains.
While exploring this UNESCO World Heritage Site, trekkers can encounter wildlife such as gelada baboons and Ethiopian wolves on their path through rugged terrain.
Mount Kenya
Hiking Mount Kenya
Mount Kenya provides an adventurous hike to Point Lenana at 4,985 meters, the third-highest peak.
This is a journey for those who are ready for its challenges, steering clear of the technical climbs of Batian and Nelion peaks. It calls for specialized skills and equipment.
Safer routes are recommended for those who are not sure of their capabilities, ensuring a successful ascent without unforeseen incidents.
Drakensberg
Discovering Drakensberg Amphitheatre
The Drakensberg Amphitheatre, which is located within Royal Natal National Park in South Africa, has some of the most amazing rock formations.
It is the ideal setting for all outdoor lovers looking for an adventure in the lap of nature.
You can hike, climb, and explore beautiful trails with stunning landscapes and waterfalls.
People from across the globe flock to this area, lured by its beauty and serenity, to escape into nature.