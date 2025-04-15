Desert beauty: 5 hidden oases to explore
What's the story
Africa's deserts are generally perceived to be wide, empty expanses. However, they are home to hidden oases, which present an opportunity for one-of-a-kind travel experiences.
These remote locations give travelers a peek into the rich ecosystems and cultures that flourish in these dry terrains.
From verdant palm groves to prehistoric rock formations, hunting down these oases can be a memorable experience.
Here's how.
Siwa
The enchanting Siwa Oasis
Located in Egypt's Western Desert, the Siwa Oasis is famous for its natural springs and salt lakes.
It is also home to the Berber community, giving travelers a chance to explore their rich culture and traditions.
The oasis is surrounded by sand dunes and palm trees, making it a picturesque destination for travelers looking for some peace.
Chott El Jerid
Exploring Tunisia's Chott El Jerid
Chott el Jerid, a massive salt pan in southern Tunisia, turns into a glimmering lake during certain times of the year.
The unusual landscape provides spectacular views and makes it a favorite among photographers.
The tourists can also visit some nearby villages and know about the local Tunisian crafts.
Sossusvlei
Namibia's Sossusvlei dunes adventure
Sossusvlei, Namibia's iconic spot, is known for its towering red sand dunes that stand out against the white clay pans below.
The region is a hiker's dream, with awe-inspiring views from atop the dunes.
The Deadvlei region in Sossusvlei has ancient camel thorn trees set against stark white clay to give you an experience like no other.
Erg Chebbi
Morocco's Erg Chebbi Dunes experience
Erg Chebbi near Merzouga in Morocco provides travelers with an opportunity to explore the vast sand dunes on camelback or by foot.
The shifting sands create ever-changing patterns under different lighting conditions throughout the day.
Visitors can also stay overnight at desert camps to enjoy stargazing away from city lights.
Tassili N'Ajjer
Discovering Algeria's Tassili n'Ajjer Plateau
The Tassili n'Ajjer plateau in southeastern Algeria features stunning rock formations decorated with prehistoric art, thousands of years ago.
This area was much more fertile than today's desert-like appearance implies.
Today, it forms a part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, owing to its archaeological importance. It offers an insight into early human life across the Sahara region.