For hikers: Don't miss these breathtaking river trails
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most exhilarating river treks for adventure lovers.
These far-off places give you the opportunity to explore virgin land and experience the wildest side of nature.
From negotiating dense forests to traversing tough terrains, these treks guarantee a memorable experience.
Be it a seasoned trekker or an amateur seeking something new, Africa's river treks have it all.
Zambezi adventure
Trekking the Zambezi River
Being one of Africa's most iconic waterways, the Zambezi River offers trekkers the opportunity to explore its diverse ecosystems.
The trek along the river takes you through lush forests and open savannahs, giving you opportunities to spot wildlife like elephants and hippos.
The terrain can be challenging with steep inclines and rocky paths, making it perfect for those looking for an adventurous experience.
Okavango exploration
Exploring the Okavango Delta
The Okavango Delta is famous for its diverse flora and fauna along with breathtaking views. Trekking through this area gives adventurers a chance to see the unique ecosystem where water meets desert.
The delta is also a home to many species of birds and mammals, making it a heaven for nature lovers.
Trekkers should be ready for wet conditions while walking through marshlands and waterways.
Congo expedition
Journey along the Congo River
The Congo River gives you one of the most remote trekking experiences in Africa. This trek takes you deep into rainforests where hardly anyone has gone before.
The dense vegetation provides habitat for gorillas, chimpanzees and other wildlife species that you can see on your journey.
Owing to its remoteness, this trek requires careful planning but rewards with unparalleled natural beauty.
Rufiji Challenge
Navigating Tanzania's Rufiji River
Tanzania's Rufiji River offers yet another thrilling trekking opportunity, with diverse landscapes from woodlands to floodplains full of life forms.
You might spot crocodiles or giraffes on your way if you're lucky enough!
This route requires physical endurance not just because of the distance you travel but also due to the unpredictable weather conditions you face on the way.
Preparation is the key to success here too!