Estonia's untouched beauty: 5 places that will amaze you
What's the story
Estonia, a tiny Northern European country, has some unexpected natural wonders that will leave you spellbound.
From unique landscapes to peaceful islands, Estonia is a dream destination for anyone who loves nature.
Here's a look at some of the most fascinating natural sites in the country that travelers often overlook.
Whether you want to explore bogs or hidden waterfalls, Estonia has it all.
Flooded meadows
Soomaa National Park's flooded meadows
Soomaa National Park is famous for its "fifth season," when meadows flood from melting snow and rain.
The phenomenon turns the terrain into a massive waterway, ideal for canoeing and wildlife watching.
Covering over 390 square kilometers, the park has trails through forests and wetlands.
You can witness this unusual event usually between March-April, when water levels rise tremendously.
Meteorite crater
Kaali meteorite crater field
The Kaali meteorite crater field on Saaremaa Island features nine craters formed by meteorite impacts, thousands of years ago.
The largest crater is approximately 110 meters wide and 22 meters deep, filled with water creating a small lake.
This place offers a glimpse into the geological history and appeals to anyone fascinated by astronomy and geology.
The surrounding area also has walking paths to explore.
Tahkuna Peninsula
Hiiumaa's Tahkuna Peninsula
Hiiumaa Island's Tahkuna Peninsula is famous for its stunning coastline and historical lighthouses.
The peninsula is littered with sandy beaches, rocky shores, and dense forests which are perfect for hiking or cycling.
One of its highlights is the Tahkuna Lighthouse, which stands a towering 43 meters tall with sweeping views of the Baltic Sea.
Visitors can explore different trails while soaking in the peaceful surroundings far from city life.
Viru Bog Trail
Lahemaa National Park's Viru Bog Trail
Lahemaa National Park has the Viru Bog Trail, providing a convenient way to wander through Estonia's boggy landscapes.
The trail is about three kilometers long with boardwalks guiding visitors through different ecosystems, including bog pools and pine forests.
Information boards along the way give you an insight into local flora and fauna, making it as educational as it is scenic.
Sand caves
Piusa Sand Caves' unique formations
Located near Voru County, the Piusa Sand Caves feature stunning sandstone formations that were created by mining from World War II until the mid-20th century.
These caves now serve as a habitat for various bat species, making them a key conservation site today.
The caves can be accessed inside on guided tours where you can learn about their history, geology, and significance.