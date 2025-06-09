You must visit these architectural gems in Europe
What's the story
Europe is dotted with architectural wonders, but most of them are hidden in not-so-famous towns.
These gems give you a unique insight into the continent's rich history and diversity in styles.
Strolling around these towns would allow you to explore them at your own pace, unraveling stories written in stone and brick.
From medieval fortresses to Art Nouveau facades, each town has a story to tell.
Gjirokastër
Exploring Gjirokaster's stone architecture
Albania's Gjirokaster is famous for its well-preserved Ottoman-era architecture.
The town's stone houses with their unique slate roofs and wooden balconies speak volumes of its history.
Strolling through the cobbled streets gives you an opportunity to appreciate the work of centuries-old artisans.
The Gjirokaster Castle and the Ethnographic Museum are some of the must-visit places that give you a glimpse of the town's cultural legacy.
Riga
Art Nouveau delights in Riga
Riga, Latvia's capital, is home to one of Europe's biggest collections of Art Nouveau buildings.
A self-guided walk around the city center is enough to take you through the intricately designed facades decorated with floral motifs and mythological figures.
Alberta Street is especially famous for its density of these architectural wonders.
As you walk through this beautiful street, you will see works of famous architects like Mikhail Eisenstein.
Český Krumlov
Medieval charm in Cesky Krumlov
Nestled in the Czech Republic, Cesky Krumlov is a UNESCO World Heritage site that is famous for its medieval charm.
The town's narrow streets meander around a stunning castle complex overlooking the Vltava river.
Highlights include St. Vitus Church and Latran Street with its colorful Renaissance houses.
A leisurely walk lets you soak up the atmosphere while discovering hidden courtyards and gardens.
Valletta
Baroque beauty in Valletta
Malta's capital city, Valletta, has the most stunning collection of Baroque architecture behind its fortified walls.
Built by military engineers in the 16th century, Valletta boasts opulent palaces and churches adorned with intricate details of the style period.
Major attractions are St John's Co-Cathedral with its stunning interior decorations, and Auberge de Castille—a beautiful specimen of Baroque architecture.