Amazing health benefits of tiger nuts

Tiger nuts are neither nuts nor tigers, but small tubers. These have been eaten for centuries and are known for their health benefits. Rich in essential nutrients, tiger nuts can be an excellent addition to your diet. They provide various benefits that lead to optimal wellness. From improving digestion to boosting heart health, these tiny tubers can do a lot to keep you fit.

Tip 1 Boosts digestive health Tiger nuts are an excellent source of dietary fiber, which is essential for proper digestion. The fiber content regulates bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool. Further, tiger nuts also contain resistant starch, which works as a prebiotic and supports the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Together, they contribute toward a healthy digestive system and lower the risk of GI disorders.

Tip 2 Supports heart health The high content of monounsaturated fats in tiger nuts makes them great for heart health as they help lower bad cholesterol levels while increasing good cholesterol levels. Similar to those found in olive oil, these fats can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases when included as part of a balanced diet. Additionally, tiger nuts also contain arginine, an amino acid that helps improve blood circulation and reduce blood pressure.

Tip 3 Provides essential nutrients Tiger nuts are rich in essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, and iron. Vitamin E serves as an antioxidant which protects cells from damage by free radicals. Potassium is essential for proper muscle function and maintaining blood pressure levels. Magnesium supports bone health and energy production, while iron is essential for transporting oxygen in the body.