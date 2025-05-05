Nature's masterpieces: 5 natural bridges you must see
If you're an adventurer at heart, you'll agree that natural bridges are one of the most fascinating geological formations.
These stunning structures (formed over millions of years) offer unique opportunities for exploration and discovery.
From deep within lush forests to the arid expanses of deserts, natural bridges are found in different environments across the globe.
Here are five thrilling adventures to witness these wonders!
Utah adventure
Arches National Park's Delicate Arch
Utah's Arches National Park boasts of more than 2,000 natural stone arches and Delicate Arch is one of the most iconic ones.
The hike to the arch is a three-mile round trip and offers breathtaking views of the surroundings.
As you near Delicate Arch, you'll be rewarded with a gorgeous view that has become a symbol of Utah's natural beauty.
Guangxi exploration
China's Fairy Bridge in Guangxi province
Fairy Bridge in China's Guangxi Province is the world's longest natural bridge span at 400 feet.
Tucked away in a remote region accessible by boat on the Buliu River, this limestone creation is surrounded by lush green and dramatic cliffs.
The trip to Fairy Bridge will take you deep into China's rich natural heritage.
Victoria Journey
Australia's London Arch on Great Ocean Road
Located along Australia's famous Great Ocean Road, London Arch used to be known as London Bridge until part of it collapsed in 1990.
This stunning limestone structure stands against the backdrop of rugged coastal scenery, giving visitors a glimpse into the ever-changing artistry of nature.
A visit here combines scenic drives with awe-inspiring geological formations.
Utah discovery
Sipapu Natural Bridge at Natural Bridges National Monument
Sipapu Natural Bridge is one of three major bridges found within Natural Bridges National Monument in southeastern Utah.
With its gigantic span nearly 268 feet long, looming over White Canyon below, it forms an awe-inspiring sight for visitors who travel through this desolate desert terrain rich with ancient rock art sites in the vicinity.
Ardèche Experience
Pont d'Arc over Ardeche River in France
Pont d'Arc crosses France's beautiful Ardeche River, forming an alluring entrance to Gorges de l'Ardeche—a favorite spot for canoeing aficionados looking for a thrill in breathtaking landscapes shaped by water thousands of years ago.
This naturally occurring arch serves as a reminder of both earth's geological activity and mankind's appreciation over the centuries, making it an unmissable destination while discovering southern France's outdoors.