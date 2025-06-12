You must visit these monasteries in India
What's the story
India's rich cultural tapestry is home to several hidden monasteries that serve as serene retreats for peace seekers.
These monasteries, usually located in remote areas, give you the perfect opportunity to disconnect from the craziness of daily life.
Exploring these spiritual havens can be life-changing, as you could immerse yourself in meditation and reflection, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes.
Tawang
Tawang Monastery: A Himalayan gem
Located in Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang Monastery is one of the biggest monasteries in India.
At an altitude of over 3,000 meters, the monastery offers awe-inspiring views of the surrounding mountains.
It is home to hundreds of monks who adhere to traditional practices.
Visitors can participate in the meditation sessions and explore the monastery's magnificent library, packed with ancient scriptures.
Rumtek
Rumtek Monastery: A spiritual retreat
Situated near Gangtok in Sikkim, Rumtek Monastery is a major center for Tibetan Buddhism.
Famous for its beautiful architecture and peaceful surroundings, the monastery attracts both tourists and the peace seekers.
It houses the sacred relics and also serves as a center to learn Buddhist teachings.
People can join the prayer sessions or just soak in the tranquility.
Key
Key Monastery: A remote sanctuary
Key Monastery is situated in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley.
This centuries-old monastery sits perched on a hill, overlooking the Spiti River, and offers stunning views of the valley below.
Famous for its unique architecture resembling that of a fort, Key Monastery makes an ideal place for meditation retreats.
The peaceful surroundings allow visitors to connect with nature while diving into Buddhist culture.
Hemis
Hemis Monastery: Cultural heritage site
Hemis Monastery, located close to Leh in Ladakh, is famous for its annual festival honoring an important birth anniversary.
One of India's richest monasteries (it has an enormous collection of artifacts including thangkas), Hemis attracts thousands of tourists every year during this colorful celebration held every June or July depending on lunar calendar dates.