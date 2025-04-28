5 rock climbing locations to explore in India
With its varied terrains, India offers many rock climbing opportunities that are still unexplored.
The post-monsoon season is a perfect time to delve into these hidden gems, as the weather gets pleasant and the natural beauty is at its best.
Here are some of India's lesser-known rock climbing spots that are sure to offer adventure and challenge to climbers of all levels.
Hampi
Hampi's granite boulders
Hampi in Karnataka is famous for its spectacular ancient ruins and beautiful granite boulders. The post-monsoon time reveals a green landscape making the climbing experience even better.
Climbers can find the routes for beginners as well as advanced enthusiasts here.
Unique rock formations offer a range of challenges and make it a must-visit place for those wanting to discover new terrains.
Badami
Badami's sandstone cliffs
Badami, another gem in Karnataka, has stunning sandstone cliffs ideal for rock climbing.
Though Badami is famous for its history, its cliffs remain less crowded than popular destinations.
The post-monsoon season guarantees pleasant temperatures and less humidity, making it a perfect time for climbers to seek sport and traditional routes.
Shey Rock
Shey Rock in Ladakh
Shey Rock in Ladakh offers a unique climbing experience amid stunning Himalayan views. The granite rocks here have various grades of difficulty according to different skill levels.
The post-monsoon months offer clear skies and pleasant weather conditions perfect for outdoor activities such as rock climbing with panoramic views of the mountains around you.
Malshej Ghat
Malshej Ghat's rocky terrain
Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat is also a rugged terrain but turns into a sight to behold once the monsoon rains have passed.
This region allows you to explore challenging climbs on basalt rocks amidst lush greenery during this season.
The waterfalls are still active but not as intense as during the peak monsoon.
Ramnagaram
Ramnagaram's unique challenges
Ramnagaram near Bangalore is home to unique granite hills, ideal for bouldering enthusiasts looking for new challenges post-monsoon season.
When the temperatures dip a bit, it gets a little easier on climbers.
Physically taxing routes available here are suited for both beginners and experienced people alike, giving something to everyone looking to uncover India's hidden treasures through sport and adventure activities like this one.