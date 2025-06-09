Japan's hidden gems: Historical villages to visit
Japan is home to many hidden historical villages that provide a glimpse into the country's rich past.
These villages, usually hidden in remote areas, offer an authentic experience of traditional Japanese life.
You can explore well-preserved architecture, interact with local craftspeople, and enjoy the serene landscapes surrounding these communities.
Each village has its own unique charm and history, making them fascinating destinations for culture lovers.
Shirakawa-go
Shirakawa-go: A UNESCO World Heritage site
Shirakawa-go is famous for its gassho-zukuri farmhouses, which have steeply pitched thatched roofs to endure heavy snowfall.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this village allows visitors to experience traditional Japanese rural life up close.
The houses, built without nails, have been preserved for centuries. Visitors can take a tour of some of these homes to learn about the lifestyle of the villagers who lived there.
Tsumago-juku
Tsumago-juku: A step back in time
Tsumago-juku is among the best-preserved post towns along the Nakasendo Trail, which connected Kyoto and Edo during the Edo period.
The town has been restored to its former glory with wooden buildings lining cobblestone streets.
You can walk through this picturesque village, while enjoying views of lush mountains and valleys.
Traditional inns welcome those willing to stay overnight.
Ouchi-juku
Ouchi-juku: Preserved Edo period village
Ouchi-juku was once a busy post town on the Aizu-Nishi Kaido trade route in Japan's Edo period.
Today, it has remained largely untouched from its original state with rows of thatched-roof houses lining unpaved streets.
These streets are devoid of modern conveniences like power lines or traffic lights. This arrangement gives you an authentic snapshot of historical Japan's daily life.
Ine no Funaya
Ine no Funaya: The boat houses village
Ine no Funaya is known for its unique boat houses along the coastline of Ine Bay, a rare architectural style in Japan.
These dual-purpose structures house residents above and store boats below at sea level.
They reflect how locals adapt to their environment and the fishing opportunities provided by the abundant marine life in surrounding waters.