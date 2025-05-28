You must visit these beautiful gardens in Japan
What's the story
While Japan is famous for its beautiful Zen gardens, they are usually overshadowed by more popular destinations.
However, the lesser-known gardens offer a unique look into traditional Japanese culture and tranquility.
The hidden gems allow you to experience the peace and simplicity that Zen philosophy stands for.
Exploring these gardens can be a rewarding journey for those looking for a quiet getaway from busy tourist spots.
Tofuku-ji
Tofuku-ji Temple's tranquil corners
If you want to explore some lesser-known Zen gardens, Tofuku-ji Temple in Kyoto is the place to be.
The temple has four different gardens, each created with different elements such as moss, stones, and sand patterns.
The gardens depict the seasons and allow guests to meditate in silence.
Unlike crowded places, Tofuku-ji gives you plenty of space to reflect.
Ryoan-ji
Ryoan-ji's hidden oasis
While Ryoan-ji is known for its rock garden, it also has lesser-visited sections worth visiting.
The surrounding area has lush greenery and a peaceful pond that is often overlooked by tourists who are keen on visiting the focal point.
This secret oasis provides a different view of the temple grounds and lets you bask in the beauty of nature in quietude.
Komyo-In
Komyo-in's subtle beauty
Komyo-in is another gem with understated charm. Its garden has beautifully raked gravel patterns with carefully placed rocks and plants.
The simplicity of this design ensures it encourages introspection and mindfulness among visitors who take a moment to appreciate its subtle beauty away from bigger crowds at other nearby places.
Shisen-Do
Shisen-Do's seasonal splendor
If you want a peaceful escape, head to the Shisen-do Temple, located in the northern Higashiyama district's Ichijoji neighborhood.
Its garden, which bursts with azaleas in spring and colorful maple leaves in autumn, makes for a peaceful setting for reflection.
This place receives fewer tourists, making it an ideal choice for those wanting to be at peace with nature's beauty, away from the city's busy centers.