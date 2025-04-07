Kerala's best-kept secrets: Stunning waterfalls worth the trek
Kerala is famous for its lush landscapes and serene backwaters, but did you know that the southern state also houses some of India's most stunning waterfalls?
While most tourists would visit the popular ones, there are hidden gems waiting to be discovered.
The lesser-known waterfalls promise a unique experience far away from the madding crowd.
Here's taking you through some of these secret spots.
Athirappilly's lesser-known neighbor
While Athirappilly Falls has become famous, its neighbor Charpa Falls is still undiscovered.
Located just a short drive away, Charpa is a peaceful setting with cascading waters that are particularly beautiful in the monsoon season.
The falls are easily accessible by road and make for an excellent spot for photography enthusiasts wanting to capture nature in its raw form.
Meenmutty: A three-tiered wonder
Though Meenmutty Falls is among the largest waterfalls in Kerala, it remains hidden from the eyes of mainstream tourism because of its remoteness.
Located in Wayanad district, the three-tiered waterfall can be reached after a trek through dense forests, which makes it perfect for adventure lovers.
The journey is blessed with a breathtaking view and the soothing sound of water crashing down from over 300 meters.
Thommankuthu: A cascade of seven steps
Thommankuthu Waterfalls is basically a series of seven cascades located near Thodupuzha in Idukki district.
Each of its steps offers an exquisite view and experience as the water cascades down rocky terrain surrounded by lush greenery.
It's an ideal spot for trekking and picnicking with family or friends who love to get up-close with nature without the burden of large tourist crowds.
Chethalayam: A seasonal delight
Chethalayam Falls doesn't flow throughout the year, but a visit at the right season reveals its true beauty.
Situated near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district, this waterfall comes alive after heavy rains.
It then turns into a picturesque sight, amid thick forests bustling with wildlife like elephants and deer—ideal for those looking for a quiet place in the lap of nature.