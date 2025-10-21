Morocco's hidden gems: Stunning Andalusian architecture 

Marrakech, a city famous for its vibrant culture and rich history, has a lot to offer when it comes to exploring its hidden Andalusian architecture. While most tourists flock to the popular sites, there are lesser-known gems that showcase the intricate design and craftsmanship of this architectural style. These hidden treasures offer a glimpse into the city's past and its connection to Andalusian influence.

#1 The serene beauty of Bahia Palace Bahia Palace is another stunning example of Andalusian architecture in Marrakech. Built in the late 19th century, the palace is known for its beautiful gardens, intricate tile work, and detailed stucco ceilings. The layout of the palace is designed to create a sense of tranquility with its open courtyards and lush greenery. Visitors can explore various rooms that reflect traditional Moroccan design elements blended with Andalusian influences.

#2 Discovering Dar Si Said Museum Dar Si Said Museum is another architectural marvel that reflects Morocco's rich cultural heritage. The museum building itself is an example of exquisite craftsmanship with its ornate wooden doors and colorful mosaics. It houses a collection of Moroccan art and artifacts, giving visitors an insight into the country's artistic traditions. The museum's peaceful courtyard provides a perfect setting to appreciate both art and architecture.

#3 Exploring El Badi Palace ruins El Badi Palace, though mostly in ruins today, gives a glimpse of the grandeur of its time. Built in the late 16th century by Sultan Ahmad al-Mansur, the palace was once decorated with gold leaf and precious stones. Its vast courtyard, surrounded by high walls decorated with intricate carvings, is reminiscent of the splendor of Andalusian architecture.