Thailand on your plate: 5 dishes to try

Thailand is a haven for foodies, and if you are a vegan, you're in luck. Street markets to cafes, there's no dearth of vegan snacks. Both locals and travelers can indulge in a culinary journey, discovering vegan treats that showcase the rich flavors and textures of Thai cuisine.

Snack 1 Mango sticky rice delight A popular Thai dessert, mango sticky rice is made with glutinous rice, fresh mango slices, and coconut milk. You can find this sweet treat at street stalls and markets across Thailand. The creaminess of coconut milk with the sweetness of ripe mango makes for a delightful contrast with the chewiness of sticky rice. Normally served warm or at room temperature, it's an ideal snack any time of the day.

Snack 2 Crispy banana chips Banana chips are a delectable crunchy snack, prepared with thinly sliced bananas, which are deep-fried until golden brown. They come in different flavors such as sweetened or salted, depending on the taste. You can easily find them in local markets and supermarkets across Thailand. With their satisfying crunch and natural sweetness, banana chips make for an ideal on-the-go snack option.

Snack 3 Spicy papaya salad (som tum) Som tum is a classic Thai salad prepared using shredded green papaya with tomatoes, lime juice, peanuts, and chili peppers. This zesty dish provides an ideal combination of spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors. It is usually made by street vendors who blend the ingredients together in a mortar and pestle for an amazing taste. Som tum can be relished as an appetizer or light meal.

Snack 4 Grilled corn on the cob Grilled corn on the cob is yet another favorite vegan snack available at several street food stalls in Thailand. The corn is usually brushed with coconut milk before grilled over charcoal until slightly charred from outside yet juicy from within. This simple yet flavorful treat emphasizes natural sweetness along with smoky aroma from the grilling process, making it something you cannot resist if you're looking for a quick bite while exploring around town.