5 offbeat trails in Pune you must visit

Pune , a city replete with rich history and vibrant culture, has more to offer than the usual tourist spots. For the adventurous souls seeking to explore the unconventional, Pune has some cool offbeat trails that promise unique experiences. These trails give you a peek into the city's less-explored facets, from serene nature walks to hidden architectural gems. Here are some of those paths that'll make your Pune itinerary relaxed.

#1 Explore Vetal Tekdi's natural beauty Vetal Tekdi, one of Pune's highest points, is an excellent opportunity for nature enthusiasts. The hill offers panoramic views of the city and is home to diverse flora and fauna. From morning/evening walks to enjoying tranquility away from urban hustle, it's an ideal spot. The trail is relatively easy, making it accessible for people of all ages who wish to connect with nature.

#2 Discover Pataleshwar Cave Temple Located in the heart of Pune, the Pataleshwar Cave Temple is an ancient rock-cut temple. This eighth-century temple dedicated to a deity is a fine example of architecture carved out of a single basalt rock. From its intricate carvings to peaceful surroundings, you can explore it all while learning about its historical significance. Perfect for history and architecture buffs.

#3 Visit Shaniwar Wada's hidden corners While Shaniwar Wada is a go-to place in Pune, its lesser-known corners are equally, if not more, rewarding. Beyond its majestic entrance is a complex with intriguing stories written on every wall. One can stroll through its gardens and courtyards, envisioning life at its prime as the seat of power for the Peshwas. This exploration gives a peek into Maratha history beyond what we know.