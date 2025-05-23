Escape to Portugal: Must-visit coastal towns
Portugal's coastline is famous for its beauty, but several of its coastal towns are unknown to the masses.
These hidden gems give you the peace and a taste of the real Portuguese culture away from the crowds.
From quaint fishing villages to quiet beaches, these towns offer a peaceful getaway for those looking for relaxation and beauty.
Here are Portugal's best undiscovered coastal towns promising you serenity and charm.
Comporta
Explore the charm of Comporta
Comporta, a small village on Alentejo coast, is known for its pristine beaches and rice fields.
The town has a laid-back vibe with traditional whitewashed houses and local markets.
You can take long walks on the sandy shores or explore nearby nature reserves.
The region is also popular for birdwatching, as it is home to several species.
Comporta is an ideal escape for those looking to unwind in a picturesque setting.
Zambujeira do Mar
Discover tranquility in Zambujeira do Mar
Zambujeira do Mar lies along Portugal's southwest coast and offers stunning ocean views and dramatic cliffs.
This quaint town is also part of the Southwest Alentejo and Vicentine Coast Natural Park, which makes it ideal for nature lovers.
Tourists can walk on hiking trails or sunbathe on secluded shores amid rugged landscapes.
The town hosts an annual music festival that draws visitors yet remains quiet for most of the year.
Vila Nova de Milfontes
Experience authenticity in Vila Nova de Milfontes
At Mira River's mouth, Vila Nova de Milfontes treats you with river and coastal views.
Its cobbled streets are lined with cafes and craft shops.
As it lies in a natural park, it welcomes kayaking and cycling.
With its unique charm, this town is perfect for adventure seekers and the ones looking for a laid back time.
Ericeira
Enjoy serenity in Ericeira
One of Europe's best surfing spots, Ericeira hasn't lost its old-world fishing village charm. It became a World Surfing Reserve in 2011.
Tourists love its narrow streets and the nearby Mafra Palace.
Located between Lisbon, Sintra and Cascais, it makes for an ideal quiet day trip for those staying near the capital, looking for a calm experience.