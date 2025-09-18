5 ways to add celery leaves to your diet

Celery leaves are often neglected and thrown away, but they are full of flavor and nutrition that can elevate so many dishes. These bright green leaves are rich in vitamins and minerals, which makes them an excellent ingredient to have on hand. From garnishing to making aromatic broths, celery leaves can do so much in the kitchen. Here are some surprising ways to use celery leaves.

Tip 1 Enhance soups and stews Celery leaves can also be used to add depth of flavor to soups and stews. Simply chop the leaves finely and stir them into your pot during the last few minutes of cooking. The subtle bitterness of the leaves complements the richness of broths, enhancing the overall taste profile without overpowering other ingredients.

Tip 2 Create flavorful pesto Instead of traditional basil pesto, use celery leaves as a base for a unique twist on this classic sauce. Blend together celery leaves, garlic, nuts like walnuts or almonds, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a fresh take on pesto that goes well with pasta or as a spread on sandwiches.

Tip 3 Use as garnish Celery leaves serve as one of the best garnishes, thanks to their bright color and crisp texture. Sprinkle chopped celery leaves over salads or finished dishes for an added burst of freshness. Not only do they make the dish look good, but they also add a mild herbal note that goes with many flavors.

Tip 4 Infuse oils or vinegars Another way to capture the essence of celery leaves in your cooking is by infusing oils or vinegars with them. Put washed celery leaves in a bottle of olive oil or vinegar and keep it aside for a few days. The infusion you get can be used in dressings or drizzled over roasted vegetables for an aromatic touch.