5 must-visit waterfalls in Uttarakhand

If you are a waterfall lover, Uttarakhand in the Himalayas is home to India's stunning beauties. Tucked away in remote areas, they provide a pure nature experience. Each waterfall has its own unique charm. Here's a guide to Uttarakhand's elusive waterfalls, along with tips on how to visit them.

#1 Kempty Falls: A popular attraction One of the most frequented waterfalls in Uttarakhand, Kempty Falls is located near Mussoorie. Easily accessible, the falls make for a beautiful sight as water cascades down from a height of around 40 feet. The area surrounding Kempty Falls is developed with amenities for tourists, such as shops and eateries. You can take a refreshing dip in the pool below or relax by the water, enjoying the scenic views.

#2 Vasudhara Falls: A hidden gem Located near a picturesque spot, Vasudhara Falls can only be reached after trekking through stunning landscapes. The waterfall cascades down from an astonishing 400 feet, making for a stunning view as the water tumbles from rocky cliffs. As it falls from the grid, Vasudhara Falls is far less crowded than other tourist spots. It's the perfect getaway for anyone who wants some peace with nature.

#3 Birthi Falls: Off-the-beaten-path adventure Located near Munsiyari, Birthi Falls provides an off-the-beaten-path adventure to travelers willing to explore lesser-known places. The waterfall falls from over 400 feet into a lush green valley surrounded by dense forests and mountains. One has to trek a short distance to reach Birthi Falls, which rewards visitors with stunning views on the way. It's an amazing spot for photography enthusiasts looking to click nature's raw beauty.