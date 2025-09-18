Anxious dog? Make calming collar scents at home

Creating a calming environment for dogs can be important, especially if they suffer from anxiety. One way of soothing anxious dogs is by using DIY scented collars. These collars can be infused with natural scents known for their calming properties. This method is not just cost-effective but also allows pet owners to customize the scent according to their dog's preferences and needs. Here are some insights into making these soothing dog collar scents.

Tip 1 Lavender essential oil infusion Lavender has been praised for its calming effects on both humans and animals. To make a lavender-infused collar, mix a few drops of lavender essential oil with water in a spray bottle. Lightly mist the collar, but don't soak it too much. Allow it to dry before putting it on your dog. This soothing aroma can keep stress away and help them relax.

Tip 2 Chamomile scented collars Chamomile is another herb that is known for its soothing properties. For a chamomile-scented collar, steep chamomile tea bags in hot water until the water cools down completely. Remove them and use the liquid to lightly spray or soak the collar fabric. Once dried, this scent can provide comfort and ease anxiety in dogs.

Tip 3 Valerian root aroma application Traditionally, valerian root has been used as a natural remedy for anxiety and restlessness in pets. Prepare an infusion by boiling valerian root in water, allow it to cool down, and apply the solution on your dog's collar with a spray bottle or by soaking the fabric directly. Make sure it's completely dry before use, as valerian's strong scent can be overwhelming if over-concentrated.