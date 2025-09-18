Timeless plaiting techniques for every hair type

Plaiting, an age-old hair styling technique, has been loved throughout generations and cultures for its versatility and elegance. From straight, wavy, curly to coily hair, there's a plaiting method for every texture. Here, we explore some timeless plaiting techniques that cater to different hair types. With these methods in your arsenal, you can take your hairstyling game a notch higher and achieve stunning looks effortlessly.

Technique 1 Classic three-strand braid The classic three-strand braid is a basic technique that works well for all hair types. You simply divide your hair into three equal sections and cross them over each other alternately. This simple yet effective technique gives a neat and polished look. However, if you have thicker or curlier hair, make sure to keep the tension even while braiding to keep it uniform.

Technique 2 French braid elegance The French braid also brings in an element of sophistication by adding additional strands as you go down the head. Start at the crown by sectioning a portion of the hair and keep adding more from each side as you braid towards the nape of the neck. This works best with medium to long lengths and gives a secure hold for active days.

Technique 3 Fishtail braid intricacy The fishtail braid looks super intricate yet is made with just two sections of hair instead of three. By taking small pieces from the outer edges of each section, and crossing them over to join the opposite side, repeatedly until you reach the desired length, you can achieve this unique style. It's ideal for fine or straight textures looking for added volume without looking less elegant.