How to use woven crafts in home decor
What's the story
African woven crafts are famous for their vivid colors and intricate designs, making them a perfect pick for home decor. Not only do these crafts add a cultural touch to your home, but they are also budget-friendly. By adding these elements, you can have a unique home without spending a fortune. Here are five affordable African woven crafts that can easily elevate your home decor.
#1
Colorful kente cloth wall hangings
Kente cloth, which is originally from Ghana, is characterized by its vibrant colors and geometric patterns. These wall hangings can add a splash of color to any room. They are available in various sizes and prices, making them an affordable option for everyone. Kente cloth wall hangings can be hung as statement pieces or used in combination with other decor items for a cohesive look.
#2
Handwoven baskets for storage
Handwoven baskets are a versatile and practical addition to any home. They come in various sizes and designs, perfect for storage solutions in living rooms, kitchens, or bathrooms. These baskets not only help keep spaces organized but also add an element of texture and warmth to the decor. Plus, they are often made from natural materials like sisal or palm leaves, making them eco-friendly.
#3
Beaded curtain accents
Beaded curtains are a fun way to add some character to your home. They can be used as room dividers or to adorn windows and doorways. African beaded curtains are available in a range of colors and patterns, giving you the option to customize your space according to your style. They are affordable and easy to install, making them an ideal choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home decor on a budget.
#4
Woven wall baskets art
Woven wall baskets provide an artistic flair to any wall space. These baskets are usually made by skilled artisans using traditional techniques, ensuring each piece is unique. They can be hung individually or grouped together to create an eye-catching display that adds depth and interest to plain walls.
#5
Sisal rugs for natural flooring
Sisal rugs make for an excellent choice if you're looking for natural flooring options that are budget-friendly. These rugs are made from the fibers of the agave plant, which makes them durable and easy to maintain. Sisal rugs come in different shapes and sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your room while adding texture underfoot without breaking the bank.