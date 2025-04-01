Make your picnic unforgettable with these DIY family games
Picnics are a great way for families to bond and enjoy nature.
If you include games in your picnic, it can be a lot more fun, entertaining people of all age groups.
From classics to creative new ones, there are plenty of games that require little equipment and preparation.
They can keep everyone busy and active throughout the day, making the outing memorable without burning a hole in your pocket.
Sack race
Classic sack race fun
The sack race is a classic game that guarantees laughs and a bit of competition to any picnic.
All it requires is participants to hop toward the finish line while inside large sacks or pillowcases.
The game is easy to set up and only needs sacks or pillowcases, which are usually available at home.
It promotes physical activity and teamwork as family members cheer each other on.
Frisbee toss
Frisbee toss challenge
A frisbee toss makes for a fun way to engage in some friendly competition at your picnic.
Set up targets with hula hoops or marked areas on the ground, and take turns at trying to land the frisbee in these zones.
This game not only improves your hand-eye coordination but can also be played solo or in teams making it age-appropriate for everyone.
Water balloon volleyball
Water balloon volleyball game
Water balloon volleyball brings a refreshing twist to the age-old volleyball with the addition of water balloons instead of ball.
Divide the players into two teams with a net or rope separating them.
The goal is to pass water balloons over the net without breaking them until one team scores points by landing balloons in the opponent's area unbroken.
Scavenger hunt
Nature scavenger hunt adventure
A nature scavenger hunt encourages exploration while teaching participants about their surroundings.
Create lists of items commonly found in nature such as leaves, rocks, or flowers for players to find within designated areas around your picnic spot.
This activity promotes learning about local flora while keeping everyone entertained through discovery.