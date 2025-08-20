Is celery a calorie-burning food?

Celery is often hailed as a "negative-calorie" food, implying that consuming it burns more calories than it provides. This concept has made celery a favorite among those seeking to shed some extra pounds. However, the reality behind this claim is a bit more complicated than it appears. Here's how celery contributes to calorie intake.

#1 The myth of negative-calorie foods The idea behind negative-calorie foods is that certain foods cost more energy to digest than they give you in calories. Celery is often mentioned as an example because it's mostly water and has so few calories. However, there's little scientific evidence to back this up. Although digestion does burn some calories, it's improbable that any food leads to a net calorie loss.

#2 Nutritional content of celery Celery is also low in calories, packing only about six calories per stalk. It is rich in fiber, vitamins A and C, and potassium. However, its high water content means it's hydrating but not very filling or nutrient-dense compared to other vegetables. Although celery can be included in a healthy diet, making it your weight loss magic trick may not be the way to go.

#3 Metabolic processes involved The body utilizes energy for digestion via a process known as thermogenesis. It makes up for roughly 10% of daily energy expenditure but differs according to what food you eat. High-protein or complex carb foods need more energy to digest compared to something like celery which is made of simple carbs and water.