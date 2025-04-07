Doodle art 101: How to get started
What's the story
Doodle art is a fun and affordable form of expression anyone can indulge in.
It involves drawing simple repetitive patterns or shapes, mostly without much planning.
Apart from being a relaxing activity, it also helps you focus and be more creative.
Whether you are a seasoned artist or a novice, doodle art is an easy way to unleash your creative side without expensive tools or training.
Basic shapes
Start with simple shapes
To start your doodle journey, focus on the basics like circles, squares, and triangles.
These elements can be combined in different ways to create some amazing designs.
By practicing these simple forms, you'll gain confidence and control over your pen strokes.
Once you get comfortable, try experimenting with different sizes, arrangements to bring complexity into your doodles.
Patterns & textures
Explore patterns and textures
Once you're comfortable with basic shapes, start introducing patterns and textures into your doodles.
Use lines, dots, zigzags or waves to fill spaces within your drawings.
This technique not only adds depth and interest to your artwork, but also makes way for endless variations.
Experimenting with different patterns will help you discover unique styles that resonate with you.
Tools variety
Use different tools for variety
Experimenting with different tools can make your doodle art more diverse.
While pens are mostly used for their precision, you can try pencils for soft lines or markers for bold colors.
Each tool provides a different effect and can change the whole look of your artwork.
You can also mix different tools in one piece to create dynamic contrasts and make your designs stand out.
Mindful doodling
Practice mindful doodling
The key to mindful doodling is that you draw without worrying about the end result, being present in the moment.
By focusing on the process rather than the outcome, you can relax and let creativity flow from one idea to the next, without judgment or pressure from the outside world.