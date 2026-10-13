Dussehra decor: 5 toran ideas to brighten up your entrance
What's the story
Dussehra is a wonderful time to give your home a festive makeover, and your entrance is the perfect place to start. Toran, a traditional door hanging, adds color and charm while welcoming guests. You don't need to buy an expensive one to make your entrance look special. With a few simple materials, you can create your own festive toran at home.
#1
Marigold flower toran
Marigold flowers are a festive favorite and can instantly brighten up your doorway.
Use fresh or artificial marigolds in yellow and orange to create a simple hanging toran.
String the flowers together, alternating colors for a beautiful look.
You can also add mango leaves between the flowers for a traditional touch.
#2
Mango leaf toran
Mango leaves have long been used in traditional Indian decorations and are a lovely choice for Dussehra.
Collect fresh leaves and tie them together with a sturdy thread.
To give plain mango leaves a unique look, decorate them with small stamp prints.
For extra flair, add marigold flowers or red fabric tassels.
#3
Paper flower toran
If you enjoy simple craft projects, a paper flower toran is an easy option.
Choose colorful craft paper in shades of red, yellow, orange, and green.
Cut out flower shapes and attach them to a long ribbon or string. Add small paper leaves between the flowers.
This reusable decoration is budget-friendly and lets you match your entrance to your festive decor.
#4
Colourful fabric toran
Give leftover fabric a new purpose by turning it into a vibrant Dussehra toran.
Cut old sarees or cotton fabric into small strips, then tie them along a sturdy string or ribbon.
Mix contrasting colors and add beads, bells, or tassels for extra detail.
This decoration brings a handmade touch to your entrance.
#5
Bead and bell toran
For a decorative toran with a little sparkle, try combining colorful beads and small bells.
Thread the beads onto strong string in your preferred pattern, leaving space for tiny bells or tassels to hang at the bottom.
You can use festive shades such as red, gold, and green to complement your home decor.