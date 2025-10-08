Dynamic stretching: 5 exercises to improve flexibility
Dynamic stretching is a great way to improve flexibility and prepare your body for physical activities. Unlike static stretching, dynamic stretching involves movement and helps increase blood flow to muscles. This technique can improve your range of motion and reduce the risk of injury during workouts. Here are five dynamic stretching exercises that can improve your flexibility and enhance your overall performance.
Hip swings
Leg swings for hip flexibility
Leg swings are a simple yet effective exercise to improve hip flexibility. Stand next to a wall or support for balance, and swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner. This movement loosens up the hip joints and increases mobility. Perform 10 to 15 swings on each leg to feel the benefits.
Shoulder circles
Arm circles for shoulder mobility
Arm circles are a great way to warm up shoulder muscles and improve mobility. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, extend arms out to the sides at shoulder height, and make small circles with your hands. Gradually increase the size of the circles while maintaining control over the movement. Do 10 circles in each direction.
Lunges walk
Walking lunges for lower body stretch
Walking lunges are perfect for stretching the lower body while building strength. Take a step forward into a lunge position with one leg, keeping the other knee close to the ground without touching it. Push off from the front foot to bring yourself back up while stepping forward into another lunge with the opposite leg. Repeat this sequence 10 times on each side.
Knee highs
High knees for knee joint flexibility
High knees are an excellent exercise to improve knee joint flexibility and increase heart rate before any workout session. Start by jogging in place at a slow pace. Then, gradually lift your knees higher towards your chest with each step, maintaining an even tempo throughout the exercise routine. Aim for 30 seconds of continuous movement.
Spine twist
Torso twists for spinal mobility
Torso twists are ideal for improving spinal mobility and warming up core muscles. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands on hips or extended outwards at shoulder level. Rotate your torso to one side, then the other, keeping hips facing forward. Do 10 repetitions per side, ensuring smooth, controlled motions throughout the exercise. This routine is perfect for enhancing flexibility and preparing for physical activities.