Dynamic stretching: 5 exercises to improve flexibility

Dynamic stretching is a great way to improve flexibility and prepare your body for physical activities. Unlike static stretching, dynamic stretching involves movement and helps increase blood flow to muscles. This technique can improve your range of motion and reduce the risk of injury during workouts. Here are five dynamic stretching exercises that can improve your flexibility and enhance your overall performance.

Hip swings Leg swings for hip flexibility Leg swings are a simple yet effective exercise to improve hip flexibility. Stand next to a wall or support for balance, and swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner. This movement loosens up the hip joints and increases mobility. Perform 10 to 15 swings on each leg to feel the benefits.

Shoulder circles Arm circles for shoulder mobility Arm circles are a great way to warm up shoulder muscles and improve mobility. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, extend arms out to the sides at shoulder height, and make small circles with your hands. Gradually increase the size of the circles while maintaining control over the movement. Do 10 circles in each direction.

Lunges walk Walking lunges for lower body stretch Walking lunges are perfect for stretching the lower body while building strength. Take a step forward into a lunge position with one leg, keeping the other knee close to the ground without touching it. Push off from the front foot to bring yourself back up while stepping forward into another lunge with the opposite leg. Repeat this sequence 10 times on each side.

Knee highs High knees for knee joint flexibility High knees are an excellent exercise to improve knee joint flexibility and increase heart rate before any workout session. Start by jogging in place at a slow pace. Then, gradually lift your knees higher towards your chest with each step, maintaining an even tempo throughout the exercise routine. Aim for 30 seconds of continuous movement.