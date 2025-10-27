Boost gut health with this chia seed pudding

Chia seed pudding is a simple, nutritious breakfast option that can help improve your gut health. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, which promote digestion and overall well-being. This recipe is easy to prepare and requires minimal ingredients, making it perfect for busy mornings. By incorporating chia seed pudding into your diet, you can support your digestive system while enjoying a delicious meal.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this chia seed pudding, you'll need two tablespoons of chia seeds, one cup of almond milk (or any plant-based milk of your choice), one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and half a teaspoon of vanilla extract. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and provide the essential nutrients required for gut health.

Preparation Prepare the pudding base Start by mixing the chia seeds with almond milk in a bowl or jar. Stir well to ensure that the seeds are evenly distributed in the liquid. Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness and vanilla extract for flavor. Mix everything together until combined. Let this mixture sit for about five minutes before stirring again to prevent clumping.

Chilling time Refrigerate overnight After preparing the base, cover it with a lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. This step is crucial as it allows the chia seeds to absorb the liquid fully, creating a thick pudding-like consistency by morning. The overnight chilling also enhances the flavors as they meld together over time.

Toppings Add toppings before serving Before serving your chia seed pudding, feel free to add toppings like fresh fruits such as berries or sliced bananas, nuts like almonds or walnuts, and seeds like flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds. These additions not only enhance flavor but also provide extra nutrients beneficial for gut health.