Bored with your routine hairstyle? Try this one!
What's the story
Zigzag parting is one versatile hairstyle trick that can instantly upgrade your look for any occasion. This easy-peasy yet amazing technique requires you to create a zigzag pattern in your hair part, which adds texture and volume. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, mastering the zigzag parting can take your style a notch higher, effortlessly. Here are some insights and tips on achieving the perfect zigzag parting for different occasions.
Tip 1
Creating the perfect zigzag part
To create an ideal zigzag part, start off with clean and dry hair. Use a fine-tooth comb to draw the pattern from front to back, making sure each section is even. Practice makes perfect, so don't hesitate to try out different widths till you find the one that suits you best.
Tip 2
Adding volume with zigzag parting
Zigzag parting naturally adds volume by breaking the monotony of flat hair sections. To give an extra boost, apply a volumizing mousse to your hair before styling. This trick works especially well for those with fine/thin hair, as it gives an illusion of fullness without using more products. It's a simple yet effective way to add volume and interest to your hairstyle.
Tip 3
Styling for casual occasions
For casual outings, try pairing your zigzag part with either some loose waves or a messy bun to play up the fun vibe of the pattern. This combination gives you a cool yet stylish look, ideal for everyday wear. The zigzag parting adds a fun element to simple hairstyles, making them more dynamic and chic without any fuss. This keeps your style effortless yet unique.
Tip 4
Formal look with zigzag parting
For formal events, go for a zigzag part with either sleek, straight hair or an elegant updo. This combination of structured hairstyles and the dynamic zigzag pattern creates a striking contrast. It's ideal for sophisticated occasions, lending an air of intrigue to your overall look. The unique mix of order and creativity catches the eye, making it perfect for those who want to stand out in a refined manner.