Easy wrist exercises everyone must do daily
What's the story
Wrist stability and joint resilience are paramount for our daily activities, more so for those who deal with repetitive tasks or play a sport.
Strengthening these areas can help prevent injuries and improve hand function in general.
Here's taking a look at some effective exercises for wrist stability and enhanced joint resilience. Let's check them out.
Stretching
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch is an easy exercise that increases flexibility in the wrist area.
For this stretch, extend one arm in front of you with the palm facing up.
Use the opposite hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the underside of the forearm.
Hold for about 15-30 seconds before switching to the other arm.
Regular practice can enhance flexibility and reduce tension.
Flexibility
Wrist extensor stretch
The wrist extensor stretch focuses on muscles atop the forearm, ensuring a balance between opposing muscle groups.
Start by extending one arm forward with the palm facing down.
With your other hand, gently press down on the back of your extended hand until you feel a mild stretch along the top of your forearm.
Hold this position for fifteen to thirty seconds before repeating on the other side.
Strengthening
Grip strengthening exercise
Improving grip strength goes a long way in stabilizing your wrist and hand function.
An effective way to do this is by using a soft ball or stress ball that fits well in your palm.
Squeeze it as hard as you can without pain, holding each squeeze for five seconds before slowly releasing.
Repeat this exercise ten times per session to build endurance over time.
Resistance training
Wrist curls with light weights
Wrist curls with light weights strengthen flexor and extensor muscles, enhancing stability.
Sit with your forearms rested on thighs, hands off the edge.
Holding dumbbells between one and two kilograms, move your hands up and down.
Perform 12 repetitions on each side, twice weekly, for best results.
This exercise is crucial for those lifting objects or typing extensively.