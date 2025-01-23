Practice these exercises to boost mobility and prevent injuries
What's the story
Gliding joints, like the ones in your wrists and ankles, are essential for your body's fluid motion.
Strengthening their mobility can significantly enhance your performance in daily activities and sports, and decrease the likelihood of injuries.
In this article, we have listed five effective exercises specifically aimed at improving the flexibility and strength of your gliding joints.
Stretching basics
Wrist flexor and extensor stretches
Extend one arm out in front of you, palm facing down. With your other hand, gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch in your forearm.
Hold this position for 15 seconds. Then, point your fingers down and pull them towards you to feel a stretch on the top side of your forearm.
Repeat this exercise on both sides, three times.
Ankle rotation
Ankle circles for enhanced mobility
Ankle circles are a simple exercise to improve ankle joint mobility.
While sitting or standing, raise one foot off the ground. Make 10 circles clockwise with your foot, then switch to 10 circles counterclockwise.
Make sure each circle is slow and controlled, pushing the stretch in all directions.
Do this on both ankles, three sets each.
Towel exercise
Towel scrunches for foot strength
Lay a towel on the floor and sit with legs extended, feet on the edge of the towel.
Using your toes, scrunch the towel towards you, then push it away.
Repeat this 10 times per foot for three sets.
This exercise increases foot strength and flexibility, which enhances gliding joint mobility and muscle strength around them.
Wall activity
Wrist walks for forearm strength
Wrist walks effectively target both wrist mobility and forearm strength.
Stand facing a wall with arms extended at shoulder height, palms against it.
Slowly "walk" your fingers up as high as possible without lifting your palms off the wall, then walk them back down again.
Do this exercise for three sets of 10 walks up and down to improve wrist flexibility.
Heel lifts
Heel raises for ankle stability
Heel raises are great not only for ankle mobility but also for strengthening the ankle, which is important for balance and injury prevention.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart; slowly rise onto tiptoes as high as comfortable before lowering back down with control; try to do three sets of 12 reps daily.
This exercise will build strength in your calf muscles and improve your ankle flexibility at the same time.