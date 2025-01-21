Prevent elbow injuries with these 5 exercises
What's the story
The ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) is a key structure in maintaining elbow stability and function, particularly in athletes and individuals performing repetitive overhead motions.
Strengthening the UCL is vital to preventing injuries and optimizing performance.
This article provides a comprehensive guide to five effective exercises specifically designed to strengthen the UCL.
These exercises aim to improve stability and resilience, making them beneficial for both rehabilitation programs and preventive strategies.
Stretching
Wrist flexor stretches
Wrist flexor stretches: These stretches improve flexibility and blood flow, which can benefit the ulnar collateral ligament.
Extend your arm out in front of you with your palm facing down. Use your other hand to gently pull back on your fingers until you feel a stretch in your forearm.
Hold for 30 seconds. Switch arms and repeat three times each side.
Rotation
Forearm pronation and supination
Forearm pronation and supination exercises
These exercises focus on your forearm's rotation ability, which is crucial for UCL health.
Hold a light dumbbell or resistance band handle with your elbow at a 90-degree angle by your side.
Rotate your forearm so your palm faces up (supination) and then down (pronation).
Complete three sets of 10 reps on each arm for optimal muscle engagement.
Flex-extend
Elbow flexion and extension
Elbow flexion and extension exercises specifically focus on moving the joint through its full range of motion.
This helps in strengthening the surrounding muscles, including the ones supporting the UCL.
Hold a light dumbbell or resistance band. Keep your elbow by your side with a slight bend.
Slowly bend (flex) and straighten (extend) your elbow against resistance.
Do three sets of 10 repetitions on each arm.
Grip power
Grip strengthening exercises
A strong grip isn't just important for hand function, it also promotes elbow stability by activating the surrounding muscles that protect the UCL during activities involving powerful hand actions.
Use grip strengtheners or simply squeeze a tennis ball! Hold the squeeze for five seconds before releasing it.
Do this for two minutes every day. It's a surefire way to build that grip strength over time.
Shoulder stability
Shoulder external rotation exercise
Strong shoulder muscles provide stability for your arm, which can indirectly help protect your UCL.
Lie on your side with a light dumbbell extended at a 90-degree angle from your body, elbow bent at 90 degrees.
Keeping everything else still, rotate your shoulder to lift the dumbbell upwards, then lower it.
Three sets of 10 reps on each side will ensure balanced strength.