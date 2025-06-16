Abs workout: You must do these exercises
Engaging your core muscles is important to maintain good posture and fitness.
Seated ab exercises are an easy way to strengthen your core, without requiring much space or equipment.
You can do these moves at home, in the office, or even while traveling.
By adding these seated ab workouts to your routine, you can effectively target your abdominal muscles and improve core stability.
Twist motion
Russian twists for core activation
Russian twists are a great exercise for working those oblique muscles.
Sit on the edge of a chair with your feet flat on the floor, lean back a little, and clasp hands together in front of you.
Rotate your torso to one side, then the other, keeping your core engaged the entire time.
This exercise helps improve your rotational strength and balance.
Leg lift focus
Seated leg lifts for lower abs
Seated leg lifts target the lower abdominals.
Sit up straight with hands holding the sides of a chair for support.
Extend legs straight out in front of you and lift them slowly towards your chest and lower them back without touching the ground.
The movement reinforces lower ab strength and control.
Tuck movement
Knee tucks to enhance stability
Knee tucks are excellent for improving core stability and coordination.
Sitting, keep hands beside hips for support and lean back a little.
Pull knees toward chest by tightening abdominal muscles, then extend legs back out without letting feet touch the floor.
This exercise works both upper and lower abs at the same time.
Crunch technique
Oblique crunches while seated
Oblique crunches hits side abs perfectly while seated.
Simply sit tall with feet flat on ground; place one hand behind head while extending other arm outwards, parallel to floor level;
crunch sideways, bringing elbow towards knee on the same side as extended arm;
switch sides after completing desired reps per set.
Pedal action
Bicycle pedal motion exercise
The bicycle pedal motion is another seated exercise that works multiple muscle groups, including the abs.
Simply sit upright and grip onto the chair edges.
Lift your legs off the ground, bending your knees at a ninety-degree angle, and pretend like you're pedaling.
This involves alternating between left and right leg extensions, working the entire midsection effectively with each repetition.