Beauty benefits of valerian root: A natural way to relax
What's the story
Valerian root, a perennial flowering plant native to Europe and Asia, has been used for centuries to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.
Its calming effects are attributed to its ability to increase levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain, which helps regulate nerve impulses.
This piece elaborates on the beauty benefits of adding valerian root to your wellness routine.
Sleep quality
Natural sleep enhancer
One of the key advantages of valerian root is its ability to enhance sleep quality. This is why it is often referred to as "nature's Valium."
Research indicates that consuming valerian root decreases sleep latency and contributes to more restful, deep sleep.
For those seeking to amplify their beauty routine, improved sleep translates to clearer skin, diminished under-eye circles, and a more radiant complexion.
Stress relief
Stress reduction for skin health
Chronic stress wreaks havoc on your skin, contributing to acne breakouts and premature aging.
Valerian root, with its calming properties, helps keep stress at bay, indirectly benefiting your skin.
By adding valerian root supplements or tea to your daily routine, you'll not only reduce stress-related skin problems, but also improve skin clarity and elasticity.
Antioxidants
Boosting antioxidant protection
Valerian root is rich in powerful antioxidants, including hesperidin and linarin, that shield your skin from environmental damage caused by harmful free radicals.
These antioxidants not only protect your skin but also prevent premature aging by minimizing wrinkles and fine lines.
Incorporating skincare products with valerian root extract or taking it orally as a supplement can significantly enhance your skin's defense against daily pollutants.
Hair health
Enhancing hair vitality
The soothing properties of valerian root aren't limited to your skin; they can also support healthier hair growth.
Stress is a major culprit behind hair loss and thinning. By tackling stress with regular valerian root consumption, you can enjoy stronger, fuller hair over time.
Plus, its powerful antioxidants shield your hair follicles from damage.
Digestion
Aiding digestive health for clear skin
A healthy digestive system is key to clear skin as it ensures toxins are effectively eliminated from the body.
Valerian root can help by alleviating gastrointestinal discomfort, including bloating and cramps.
Enhanced digestion contributes to clearer skin by preventing the detrimental effects of toxin accumulation in the body when digestion is suboptimal.
So, if you are aiming for a clear skin, you must include valerian root in your routine.