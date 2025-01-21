Try these 5 exercises to improve foot stability
What's the story
The subtalar joint is a key player in the foot's intricate mechanical orchestra, impacting balance, gait, and the function of your entire lower limb.
By strengthening and improving proprioception in this joint, you can boost your athletic performance and decrease the risk of injuries.
Here, we have compiled a list of five highly effective exercises specifically targeting the subtalar joint.
These exercises aim to optimize proprioception and stability.
Towel scrunches
Towel scrunches for subtalar activation
Towel scrunches specifically target the muscles that stabilize the subtalar joint.
Lay a towel flat on the floor. Keeping your heel planted, use your toes to scrunch the towel towards you.
This action works the intrinsic muscles of the foot and enhances proprioceptive awareness.
Do three sets of 15 scrunches with each foot.
Single-leg balance
Single-leg balances for stability
Single-leg balance tests the subtalar joint's stability and improves proprioceptive feedback.
How to do it: Stand on one leg with your eyes open at first, then close your eyes to make it more challenging.
Do three sets of 30 seconds on each leg.
This exercise not only improves proprioception but also strengthens ankle stabilizers.
Heel raises
Heel raises for strength building
Heel raises focus on building strength around the subtalar joint by working your calf muscles.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, raise your heels slowly, and then lower them.
For added difficulty, perform this exercise on one leg or on an elevated surface like a step.
It is recommended to do three sets of 12 reps.
Ankle rolls
Side-to-side ankle rolls for flexibility
Ankle rolls help increase flexibility and range of motion in the subtalar joint, which is crucial for optimal performance and injury prevention.
Sit with one leg extended out in front of you and roll your ankle side-to-side 20 times before switching directions (inward-outward).
Perform this exercise on both feet for three sets each.
Barefoot walks
Barefoot walking for natural stimulation
Walking barefoot on various textures (e.g., grass, sand) offers natural stimulation to the muscles and ligaments surrounding the subtalar joint.
The proprioceptive input is much higher compared to walking with shoes, as the foot is in direct contact with the surface. This requires the foot to adapt to different shapes constantly.
This constant adaptation demands the muscles and ligaments to work continuously, enhancing their function over time.