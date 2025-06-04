5 ways to make your clothes last longer
Not just your wallet, extending the life of your clothes also saves the environment.
By embracing some easy fashion hacks, you can make sure your clothes stay in good shape for an extended period of time.
Here's looking at some practical tips to help you maintain and protect your wardrobe.
From washing tips to smart storage, these insights will help make your clothes last longer.
Gentle washing
Wash with care
Proper washing techniques are critical in extending the life of your clothes.
Always read care labels before laundering and opt for cold water washes, whenever possible, as hot water can cause the fabric fibers to break faster.
Use mild detergents and avoid overloading the machine to prevent excessive wear and tear.
Hand washing delicate items like silk or wool can also help maintain their quality over time.
Organized storage
Store smartly
Storing clothes the right way can make a big difference in how long they last.
Use padded hangers for delicate fabrics to avoid stretching and distortion.
Fold heavy sweaters instead of hanging them to avoid misshaping.
Keep garments away from direct sunlight, which can fade colors over time, and use breathable garment bags for long-term storage of seasonal items.
Regular rotation
Rotate your wardrobe
Rotating your wardrobe guarantees that all pieces wear evenly, not allowing any one item to wear out too soon.
Swap what you wear regularly instead of clinging to a few favorites all the time.
Not only does this prolong the life of individual garments, but it also keeps your style from getting stale by inspiring creativity with different outfit combinations.
Timely repairs
Repair promptly
Addressing minor damages promptly can prevent them from becoming major issues that render clothing unwearable.
Learn basic sewing skills like stitching loose buttons or repairing small tears yourself, or take items to a professional tailor when necessary.
Investing a little time in repairs can save money in replacements down the line.
Minimal washing
Avoid overwashing
Overwashing is the quickest way to get your clothes to deteriorate.
The fact is, many of your items don't even need washing after every wear. Airing them out, particularly for durable outerwear like jackets or jeans, is good enough between washes.
This method is less common for items such as cotton shirts, which need more frequent cleaning.
But, managing your wardrobe this way is effective, efficient, and better for the environment.