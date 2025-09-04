Must-have flours for Indian cooking

Flours are a staple in every Indian vegetarian kitchen, forming the base of many dishes. They make cooking versatile and nutritious, turning them into essentials. From desi flatbreads to fancy snacks, different flours lend unique textures and tastes to the plate. Knowing which flours are a must can save you a lot of time while preparing meals. Here's looking at some critical flours that must be part of every Indian vegetarian pantry.

#1 Whole wheat flour: A daily essential Whole wheat flour is an essential ingredient in Indian cooking, especially when it comes to making chapatis and parathas. From being fiber-rich to nutrient-dense, this flour makes up a healthy part of one's diet. It provides energy and promotes digestion due to high fiber content. It is not just limited to flatbreads; you can even use it for baking cakes or cookies.

#2 Besan: The versatile gram flour Besan, or gram flour, is prepared from ground chickpeas and is commonly used all over India for dishes such as pakoras and dhoklas. It is gluten-free and filled with protein, which makes it an ideal choice for vegetarians looking for protein-rich options. Besan also acts as a thickening agent in curries or soups.

#3 Rice flour: Lightness personified Rice flour provides lightness to recipes like dosas or idlis but without gluten. It adds a smooth texture when incorporated with water or milk for batter-based dishes. Further, rice flour can also be used as a coating for frying snacks as it is crispy when cooked.