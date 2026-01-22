These peaceful forest villages in Estonia are worth the trip

Estonia has a number of forest villages that provide a peaceful escape from the busy city life. These villages are perfect for those looking for some quietude and a chance to connect with nature. The forests, which are rich in biodiversity, make for a perfect backdrop for activities like hiking and birdwatching. Here are some of the most peaceful forest villages in Estonia that you can explore for a tranquil retreat.

#1 Lahemaa National Park's hidden gems Lahemaa National Park is home to some of Estonia's most peaceful forest villages. The park itself is famous for its sprawling forests and serene landscapes. You can explore small villages within the park, where you can enjoy traditional Estonian architecture and local craftsmanship. The area is also dotted with walking trails that let you explore the natural beauty at your own pace.

#2 Discovering Albu Village tranquility Albu Village is another perfect spot for those looking for peace and quiet. Surrounded by thick forests, the village offers a calm environment to unwind and relax. You can take long walks or bike rides through the wooded paths, while enjoying the fresh air and scenic views. The village also has a rich cultural heritage, which can be explored through local museums and historical sites.

#3 Embracing nature in Oandu Forest Oandu Forest is famous for its peacefulness and natural beauty. The forest is home to a number of hiking trails that wind through ancient trees and lush greenery. Visitors can spot various wildlife species, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers. The nearby village provides basic amenities to ensure a comfortable stay while you explore this tranquil region.

