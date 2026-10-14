Deepotsav 2026: When Ayodhya glows with lakhs of diyas
What's the story
Every year around Diwali, Ayodhya transforms into a dazzling spectacle during Deepotsav, when lakhs of diyas (earthen lamps) illuminate the ghats along the Saryu River, temples, and streets. Celebrating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, the festival includes devotional ceremonies, cultural performances, and processions. The annual Deepotsav offers visitors a chance to experience India's traditions amid an extraordinary display of lights.
Celebrations
Deepavali's traditions earn UNESCO recognition
Notably, Deepavali, or Diwali, was also inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2025.
Celebrated by diverse communities across India, the festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
Traditions include lighting lamps, decorating homes, offering prayers, sharing sweets and meals, and gathering with family, reflecting a living heritage passed down through generations.
Festival highlights
See Ayodhya's ghats glow with thousands of earthen lamps
Ram Ki Paidi, a series of ghats along the Saryu River, is a key attraction during Deepotsav, where rows of glowing diyas transform the riverfront after sunset.
During Deepotsav, visitors can take part in devotional ceremonies, Ramayana-themed processions, and cultural performances.
Beyond the festivities, they can also check out Ayodhya's landmarks, such as Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan, during their visit.
Travel info
How to plan your Deepotsav visit to Ayodhya
This year, Ayodhya Deepotsav is scheduled from November 6 to 8, with the grand diya-lighting ceremony on November 7.
For diya lighting, visitors should arrive at the designated entry gates by 3:30pm. General viewing areas are open to the public, but access to designated zones requires passes.
Note: Ayodhya has an airport and railway station, though you can also travel via Lucknow and Varanasi.
Tourism initiative
Showcasing India's cultural traditions
From vibrant festivals to centuries-old traditions, India offers travelers countless reasons to explore the country.
InMobi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism to promote Indian tourism through AI-powered experiences on its Glance smart lock-screen platform.
The collaboration aims to showcase popular and lesser-known destinations and highlight India's cultural heritage through curated digital content under the "Incredible India" banner.